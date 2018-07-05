VMRO-DPMNE files treason charges against top state officials over name deal

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - The opposition party in Macedonia filed Thursday high treason charges against the prime minister, the foreign minister and the speaker.

"VMRO-DPMNE to the public prosecutor's office for organized crime and corruption has filed criminal charges against PM Zoran Zaev, against Nikola Dimitrov, against Talat Xhaferi and also against all MPs who voted in favor of this capitulation, the unconstitutional and illegal agreement signed with Greece," the party said in a press release.

The charges, in line with the country's criminal code, involve high treason and abuse of office among other things. ba/17:17

###

