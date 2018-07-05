Skopje to host 7. Macedonia2025 summit in November

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) – On 7-10 November, Skopje will host the seventh Macedonia2025 Summit - a regional platform for sharing the latest trends in business, investments, technological innovations and responsible leadership.

The organizer expects 50 top-notch speakers. More than twenty of them have already confirmed their participation, those being: Scott Resnick – COO of Hardin Design & Development and Founder & First Executive Director of StartingBlock Madison, Inc. – US; Maximilien Lambertson - Lead Analyst on Eastern Europe at The Economist Intelligence Unit – UK; Igor I. Tulevski – Cardiologist and Founder of Cardiology Centrers Nederland (CCN) – the Netherlands; Kati Iceva - Principal Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft – US; Ljupka Arsova - Senior Environmental Engineer for low carbon energy solutions at Eastern Research Group – US ; Cecilia Hjertzell - entrepreneur and Head of Strategy at Swedish company Odyssey, and many others.

The official summit program includes about 20 plenary and breakout sessions on leadership through education, strategies for brain gain, global economic trends, regional investments and economic prospects. It will also promote best practices in renewables, science parks and innovations hubs. Specific attention will be paid to the latest technologies applied in healthcare as well, the Macedonia2025 said in a press release on Thursday. lk/17:42

