Macedonia ready to speed up its integration with EU, NATO - Deputy DM Maksuti
- Thursday, July 05, 2018 7:30 PM
Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Defense Minister Bekim Maksuti held talks Thursday in Vienna with Wolfgang Baumann, Secretary-General in Ministry of Defense of Austria, and the Security, Defense Policy Director Johann Frank, focused on advancing the bilateral cooperation.
Maksuti briefed his host on Macedonia’s achievements related to advancing the relations with its neighbors and expectations for receiving an invitation for NATO membership at the forthcoming summit, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.
The talks also tackled the cooperation between the two ministries, especially in the area of defense policy, strategic communications, as well as the possibilities for education of Macedonian cadets in Austrian military schools. lk/19:29
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:04 PM | PM Zaev meets Chairman of Bosnia/Herzegovina Council of Ministers Zvizdic
Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Chairman of Bosnia/Herzegovina Council of Ministers Denis ...
- 8:16 PM | U.S. Navy says will protect commerce in face of Iran oil threat
The U.S. Navy stands ready to ensure free navigation and the flow of commerce, the U.S. military’s C...
- 8:08 PM | PM Zaev dedicates ‘European Person of the Year’ award to all leaders of Balkan countries
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is visiting Sarajevo on Thursday on an invitation of the Bosnia...
- 7:30 PM | Macedonia ready to speed up its integration with EU, NATO - Deputy DM Maksuti
Deputy Defense Minister Bekim Maksuti held talks Thursday in Vienna with Wolfgang Baumann, Secretary...
- 6:09 PM | Merkel, Orban clash over migration stances
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exchanged barbs Thursday o...