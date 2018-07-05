Macedonia ready to speed up its integration with EU, NATO - Deputy DM Maksuti

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Defense Minister Bekim Maksuti held talks Thursday in Vienna with Wolfgang Baumann, Secretary-General in Ministry of Defense of Austria, and the Security, Defense Policy Director Johann Frank, focused on advancing the bilateral cooperation.

Maksuti briefed his host on Macedonia’s achievements related to advancing the relations with its neighbors and expectations for receiving an invitation for NATO membership at the forthcoming summit, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The talks also tackled the cooperation between the two ministries, especially in the area of ​​defense policy, strategic communications, as well as the possibilities for education of Macedonian cadets in Austrian military schools. lk/19:29

