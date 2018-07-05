PM Zaev dedicates ‘European Person of the Year’ award to all leaders of Balkan countries

Sarajevo, 5 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is visiting Sarajevo on Thursday on an invitation of the Bosnia-based Independent Agency for Selection of Best Managers and the European Association of Managers, to attend a ceremony at which he is to be presented with the award ‘Golden Plaque - European Person of the Year’.

Speaking to reporters before the ceremony, PM Zaev extended gratitude for the honor to be awarded for the third time in a row – twice as Macedonia’s Head of Government.

I am dedicating this year award to all my colleagues from the region – the Prime Ministers of Bosnia/Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bulgaria and Greece, as well as to citizens of these countries, Zaev said.

The leaders and citizens, he said, have joined forces and demonstrated leadership for better today and tomorrow, enabling building of bridges between the countries in the region, as well as between the region and Europe.

‘We have established intensive, sincere and friendly regional cooperation, sending a message that any bilateral dispute may be settled if there is a political will,’ Zaev said. lk/20:07

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.