PM Zaev meets Chairman of Bosnia/Herzegovina Council of Ministers Zvizdic

Sarajevo, 5 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Chairman of Bosnia/Herzegovina Council of Ministers Denis Zvizdic expressed satisfaction Thursday in Sarajevo with the excellent bilateral relations.

Zaev and his host commended the substantial progress of Macedonia, which from authoritarian turned into a democratic country with Euro-Atlantic perspective for a period of one year only. Hence, the country should serve as an example that all bilateral disputes may be settled if there is a political will.

‘This is a motivation for the countries of the region for their individual progress, which leads to regional progress on the road to EU-membership,’ Zaev and Zvizdic concluded.

Zvizdic congratulated Zaev on his decisions that enabled Macedonia to obtain a date for the EU accession talks and an invitation for NATO membership, the government said in a press release.

Zaev and Zvizdic also reviewed the possibilities for developing the bilateral economic cooperation. lk/21:03

