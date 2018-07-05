Referendum on September 23, 30 or October 7, PM Zaev tells ERT

Athens, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - The referendum will be held on September 23, September 30 or October 7, and the objective is to complete all tasks stipulated in the name agreement by 15 January 2019, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with Greek state television ERT.

"If we complete them sooner, the better. We would like to finish by the Orthodox Christmas, maybe the New Year or even earlier. We need about 100 days according to the Constitution and the laws. That is why we have put January 15 as the deadline. I am sure that a successful referendum will convince everyone in the Parliament. Even the President sent a message today that he will support the agreement if the referendum is successful, but also the opposition. Of course, there are different positions, this is democracy. The referendum will be followed by constitutional revision, ratification of the name agreement by the Greek parliament and ratification of the NATO accession protocol," says PM Zaev.

He notes that a debate on the referendum will open following the July 11-12 NATO summit, while a constitutional revision would require about three months. The PM expresses assurance over the referendum's success, because "our citizens want friendship with Greece and integration in EU and NATO".

"I am sure that the people will endorse the name agreement, because the question will probably be 'Do you favor EU and NATO accession and support the agreement with Greece', since both issues are related. Or the question might be 'Do you favor EU and NATO accession and support name Republic of North Macedonia', because this is what the agreement is about. I believe citizens will be positive throughout the process," says Zaev.

According to him, new name Republic of North Macedonia will enter into force once the two sides ratify the agreement, while its domestic use will be initiated through the opening of the EU accession chapters, meaning that the new name would be used everywhere by 2025 at the latest.

Regarding Macedonia's European perspective, he voices satisfaction from the EU accession talks date - June 2019.

"We have sufficient time to use the screening process as a preparatory stage for the opening of chapters, sometime in June of next year. This was made possible because of our friends - Greece and Bulgaria - which convinced France to give the green light," stresses Zaev.

On the NATO membership, he explains that the invitation will be extended at next week's Alliance summit, followed by accession talks until January 2019 and ratification of the accession by all member-states.

The PM says the fact that oppositions in Macedonia and Greece criticize the solution is proof that both sides made equal concessions and gains.

"We have agreed on a name with geographic qualifier for all uses, constitutional revision will take place in Macedonia, whereas the agreement does not affect the individuality of the northern part of Greece," Zaev sends a message to Panos Kammenos and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who oppose the name deal.

In the interview, Zaev refers to the issue that delayed the agreement, namely the erga omnes aspect.

"Why? Because the most painful issue for us is the internal use, the need to change the Constitution. This is heartbreaking, both for me and my people. However, this opens the perspective for our nations. We are gaining a new friend, our southern neighbor. It also opens the EU and NATO perspectives," says Zaev.

The key meeting between Zaev and Tsipras was the one in Davos, where both PMs opened their souls, left their hearts on the table and promised each other they will build friendship even if they fail to reach an agreement.

The next meeting in Sofia focused on the identity issues, which are important for the Macedonian side, and the name for all uses that is important for the Greek side.

"These was probably the most difficult time. We spoke about erga omnes, about the northern part of Greece and the people living there, and we found a way how to avoid the denial of our heritage and individuality," says Zaev and adds that the following meeting in Sofia focused on the name Ilinden Macedonia.

There were also times when the PMs thought an agreement was impossible. Regardless of the creativity in the wording, they said at one point that nothing more could be done. However, they decided to take a rest over the weekend and try again on Monday.

"We reached a point when we said 'let's be politicians, not lawyers'. We openly discussed about the identity, the name and its use, through a sincere conversation," reveals the PM.

He also talks about the friendship with the Greek PM and the bond they have formed during this period.

"I believe that the friendship we have forged gave us the courage to take the step, with lots of love for our countries and our people, to achieve this historic endeavor. I am sure citizens will see the benefits in 5-10 months, not 5-10 years," PM Zaev tells ERT. ik/23:16

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.