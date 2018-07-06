Promotion of Pro Music and Libertango at Skopje Summer
Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - A book promotion and a tango-ballet are on Friday's programme of Skopje Summer 2018.
The Skopje Culture and Art Office will promote book "Pro Music" by Kostadin Kostadinovski, including 150 reviews of domestic and foreign musicians, essays, portraits, interviews and trivia.
Tango-ballet Libertango, upon the music of Astor Piazzolla, directed by Natasa Poplavska, will also be performed. It tells the life story of Piazzolla and the beginnings of tango in his native Argentina.
Sabrina Bosco (Italy) is the choreographer, Aleksandar Nospal is the set and costume designer, while Milco Aleksandrov is the light designer. ik/08:39
