US Vice President congratulates Tsipras and Zaev on reaching historic agreement
- Friday, July 06, 2018 8:54 AM
Athens, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - The US Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the historic agreement with Macedonia to resolve the long-standing name issue during a phone call on Thursday.
He offered US support for the agreement and its sustainable, successful implementation, and praised Prime Minister Tsipras’s leadership and courage in reaching this agreement, which will bolster the region’s prosperity and stability. Vice President Pence also discussed the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair, which will feature the United States as the honored country.
Moreover, US Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Republic of Macedonia to congratulate him on the historic agreement with Greece to resolve the long-standing name issue between the two countries.
He welcomed the positive decision by the European Council on a path to open accession negotiations in June 2019 and reaffirmed U.S. support for Macedonia’s membership in NATO and the EU. Vice President Pence praised Prime Minister Zaev’s leadership, courage and commitment to peace and stability in the region, and offered U.S. support for the name agreement and its successful implementation, reads the press release of the White House. sk/08:53
