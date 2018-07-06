Increased toll collection in first half of 2018

Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - State Roads public enterprise posted increased revenues from motorway tolls by MKD 55 million (EUR 900,000), i.e. 5.3 percent in the first half of 2018.

Enterprise director Zoran Kitanov told Friday's press conference this is owed to the increased traffic intensity and improved structure of tolls.

"We are expecting to launch the e-payment of tolls in about ten days, firstly at Corridor X, followed by Corridor VII in September," said Kitanov.

According to him, the enterprise is currently working on the overhaul of regional roads in total length of 230 km.

"A portion of the projects will be completed this year, others will be launched and finished in the coming years," said Kitanov. ik/12:13

###

