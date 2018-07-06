Sekerinska: Potential of Krivolak and Macedonia to increase

Krivolak, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - We expect that NATO membership will increase the potential of Krivolak military training area and Macedonia. It will be beneficial for the image of Macedonia for the country's economy and the economy in the region, DM Radmila Sekerinska said Friday replying to journalist question whether Krivolak will be used by NATO allies after the NATO invitation.

Sekerinska addressing the closing ceremony of international 2018 Summer Campus said that Krivolak military training area is one of the capacities that Macedonia can offer to NATO and our partners.

“Earlier, we have also conducted joint exercises with several countries in the region and with and with several countries with which we have partnerships. However, our NATO membership will place greater emphasis on this opportunity. This will give us the opportunity to present Macedonia as a country that does not ask, but a country that has something to offer. During the month of July the US Special Forces will conduct joint exercises here at Krivolak. We expect additional US soldiers, present in the region, to exercise together with Macedonian soldiers this year, Sekerinska underlined.

She said that Macedonia worked and is still working hard to meet all requirements and to fulfill all standards.

“And what you have seen today is just one of those examples. Macedonian Army, Military academy and Ministry of Defence do everything to train modern army, army that will be member of the NATO Alliance, to train new generation of cadets and future officers who will develop their career within NATO,” she said.

“Cadets and instructors from 11 countries from the region and some of our strategic partners were part of the summer campus. We have shown that we know how to cooperate not only as a partner, but as a member of the NATO alliance. The traditional summer campus is also part of the so-called smart defence. This means that Macedonia has the capacity that it offers to the countries in the region, our partners and allies. Today, 120 young people showed that they can cooperate in difficult situations and they can do it in critical situations when together we are stronger,” Sekerinska told the media.

The 2018 Summer Campus, held June 26 to July 6, aimed at bringing young cadets and future peacekeepers closer to the complexity of the future challenges in post-conflict operations. 120 cadets from 11 countries participate at the summer campus which was at Pepeliste training centre and Krivolak military training area. Most of the participating countries include Austria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, US, Kosovo, Croatia, Montenegro and the Republic of Macedonia as the host. sk/12:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.