Macedonian writer Olga Arbuljevska passes away at 68

Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - After a short illness, Macedonian writer Olga Arbuljevska passed away on Friday morning. She was 68.

Arbuljevska was a journalist, poet, essayist, translator, and a painter. Born in Niš, Serbia, in 1949, she spent her childhood in Skopje and Berovo. She wrote poetry and school plays from an early age. She was the author of four poetry collections: Kanurki (1972), Ikitelija (1981), Svetkamen (1991), and Životnica (2006), as well as a book of essays, The Wind of Change (1992). In the History of Macedonian Literature (1990) by M. Drugovac, her poetry is described as "a play, with measure and tact, between the archaic idiom and the modern verbal sign."

Arbuljevska held a BA in Philosophy from the “Ss. Cyril and Methodius” University in Skopje. She worked as a journalist in the newspapers Borba and Nova Makedonija, and as a Culture desk editor in the national television station Telma. She had been a member of the Writers Association of Macedonia since 1973, and of the Macedonian PEN Center since 1974.

She had also translated several books into Macedonian, including Garden, Ashes by Danilo Kiš.

The funeral will be held at the Butel City Cemetery in Skopje on Sunday, July 8, at noon. mr/12:31

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.