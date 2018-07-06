Multisectoral body on human rights holds session
Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - The multisectoral body for human rights, chaired by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, also including state secretaries in ministries, directors of relevant agencies and heads of independent authorities on human rights, held a session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.
"The session focused on issues related to the coming reporting obligations at international instruments on human rights, tasks related to human rights in the context of EU integration, as well as the need to enhance coordination among institutions on topics in the field of human rights and Sustainable Development Goals," the ministry said in a press release.
Meeting participants also referred to the future activities of the multisectoral body and the options for involvement of representatives of the civil society active in the field. ik/13:03
