DUI leader Ahmeti meets Swiss Ambassador Tejada

Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - Current political developments in Macedonia and Switzerland's support to institutions and processes in the country were in the focus of Friday's meeting of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and Swiss Ambassador Sybille Suter Tejada.

Ahmeti referred to the government's achievements in the first year since its formation, such as the normative completion of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, implementation of the Urgent Reform Priorities, the Bulgaria Friendship Treaty and the name agreement with Greece, DUI said in a press release.

He also noted that Macedonia will receive an invitation to join NATO at next week's summit in Brussels, following the EU accession talks date that the country received by the end of June.

Ahmeti stressed that DUI is committed to the judicial reforms, with the rule of law being a prerequisite for economic development and credibility of state institutions.

Ambassador Tejada elaborated the Swiss-supported projects in Macedonia, including activities related to cooperation with political parties, reads the press release. ik/13:12

