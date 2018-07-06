UNDP, City of Skopje join forces in improving air, water and greenery quality

Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Vinton signed Friday a cooperation agreement over project "Resistant Skopje: increased sustainability and innovations to manage climate change".

The project worth US$ 720,000 will be implemented over the next 18 months.

"The City of Skopje is committed through this agreement to secure a better environment, protect the city's nature and biodiversity, improve living conditions, undertake activities towards managing climate change, and involve citizens in the decision-making process while taking their needs into account," said Mayor Silegov.

He added that the agreement also tackles specific activities for improvement of the air and soil quality, but also increasing green areas in the city.

Vinton said the agreement represents a continuation of a productive partnership between UNDP and the City of Skopje.

"As the name suggests, the project's aims at increasing the city's resistance to floods and air pollution as environmental threats, but also enhancing the city's services to citizens," she added.

Vinton stressed that the project would focus on work with communities and raising their awareness on cutting the use of wood for heating, but also waste or plastic.

"We will also work on increasing green areas in the city, including the green roof of the GTC mall and greenery at the slopes of the Skopje Fortress-Kale," underlined the UNDP official. ik/13:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.