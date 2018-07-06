Zero tolerance to corruption, pledge government officials

Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - Zero tolerance on corruption, measures to fight corruption and its elimination in all spheres, actions taken by all executive stakeholders in close cooperation with the non-governmental sector was pledged by government representatives attending Friday's event with civil organizations.

The event, the second in a row, is part of the government's efforts to organize regular 'open day' meetings with civil organizations. Today's event was dedicated to the fight against corruption.

Participants, including five ministers, discussed initiatives filed by civil organizations.

"We have all witnessed the gripping scope of corruption and the consequences inflicted on the society. As a result, we are tackling many challenges," said Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski.

He pledged 'uncompromising' fight against corruption in all of its forms.

"It requires both an institutional and civic engagement, close cooperation and opening of debates, which will produce excellent ideas," Spasovski said.

The NGO sector has been an active participant and its remarks have been incorporated into the set of judiciary laws, according to Oliver Ristovski. "The most important of these laws is the law on whistle-blowers. We call on people who have registered corruption to do so without fearing for their integrity," stressed the Deputy Justice Minister.

For Minister of Health Venko Filipce, the fight against corruption is an extensive, 'step-by-step' process, which requires well-thought-out measures. "The Ministry of Health has designed a plan to combat corruption," he stated.

According to Education Minister Arber Ademi, education is in fact one of the spheres where corruption is often reported.

"The position of the current administration is clear - zero tolerance to corruption and all of its forms. One of the best ways for prevention is to teach students to recognize corruption from an early age," Ademi said.

Public support is necessary to help fight corruption, urged Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi.

He noted that in the past 11 years, the Ministry of Culture had been recognized as 'hotbed of corruptible behavior' especially with respect to the project Skopje 2014, which is now investigated by the special public prosecution.

"Abuse of office, violation of laws involving different forms of nepotism, pressure are some of the characteristics of this project," Ademi said. ba/17:02

