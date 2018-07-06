Greek spokesman wishes Macedonia's process had positive outcome

Athens, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - I wish, the whole process as envisaged, produced positive outcome both for (PM Zoran) Zaev and the agreement and the countries' relations, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Friday in an interview with Greek radio station "24/7".

Commenting on the claims of PM Zaev that Macedonia would wrap up its obligations stemming from the name deal by mid-January, the Greek spokesman amongst other things said he hoped that the process would be completed successfully, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

"I am in no position to know when the process will be completed. If Mr. Zaev said it could be done by Jan. 15, then I have no reason to doubt him. On the contrary, I wish the whole process as envisaged had positive outcome both for him and for the agreement and the relations between the countries," Tzanakopoulos said reiterating that the Greek parliament would ratify the name deal as soon as Macedonia completed its obligations.

He said he was confident that the parliament in Athens would pass the ratification without problems because a parliamentary majority had been secured.

On the opposition parties in the two countries, VMRO-DPMNE in Macedonia and New Democracy in Greece, Tzanakopoulos said they shared 'identical' positions accusing the countries' leaders of being 'traitors.'

"The problem is that there are political powers in the two countries that don't want the issue to be solved," the spokesman said expressing hopes that PM Zaev would be able to create the necessary political conditions for settling the issue and ratifying the name agreement. ba/18:21

