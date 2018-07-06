EC’s Calavera says preparations for Macedonia’s EU accession talks to start by late July

Brussels, 6 July 2018 (MIA) – The EU Council’s decision on delayed start of Macedonia’s EU accession talks is ‘rather positive’, as the European Commission is to start the preparations to that effect by the end of July, which means the country will be ready for negations, Director for Western Balkans Genoveva Ruiz Calavera at the EC tells MIA.

‘We are launching the preparations now, so the country will be ready for negotiations, without wasting a day for preliminary activities,’ Calavera says.

On 26 June, the EU members gave green light to opening Macedonia’s accession talks in June 2019 if the country made ‘tangible, sustainable’ progress in reforms of the judiciary, security services, and public administration, as well as cracking down on corruption. Next year the EU members should confirm the date for launching the accession talks, opening the door for scheduling the first the Intergovernmental Conference.

The preparation for Macedonia’s EU accession talks, which are to be launched in the upcoming weeks, will enable both sides to set up expert teams for evaluating the level of alignment of the national with the EU legislation. It will allow Macedonia to get ready for the actual accession talks and speed up the process when the date is set, EC officials tell MIA.

They believe that Macedonia may even join Serbia and Montenegro, which have already entered the negotiating process for EU membership. lk/17:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.