PM Zaev to attend Central and Eastern Europe – China ’16 + 1′ summit
- Friday, July 06, 2018 6:49 PM
Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian government delegation, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, will attend the seventh summit of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and China, which is to be held in Sofia on Saturday.
The delegation also includes Vice-Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, the Ministers of Transport & Communications and Economy, Goran Sugareski and Kresnik Bektesi respectively.
PM Zaev is set to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the Heads of Government.
He is also scheduled to meet Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the government said Friday in a press release. lk/18:49
