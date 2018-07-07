Macedonian singer Vlatko Ilievski found dead in his car

Skopje, 7 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian pop rock singer Vlatko Ilievski (33) was found dead in his car late Friday at about 23:00h, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Saturday.

Initial reports say that there are no traces of violence on Ilievski’s body.

A public prosecutor has ordered an autopsy and set directions for collecting evidence from the area where the body was found.

The investigation in the cause of dead is underway, the Public Prosecution Office said. lk/13:08

