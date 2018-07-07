Macedonia-Montenegro defense cooperation sets example for Western Balkan region

Skopje, 7 July 2018 (MIA) – A delegation of Montenegro’s Ministry of Defense, led by State Secretary Slobodan Filipovic, on an invitation of his Macedonian colleague Dragan Nikolic, paid a working visit to Macedonia for the past two days.

Within the visit, the excellent bilateral co-operation between the two ministries and armies was highlighted, which could serve as an example for the region.

In this respect the cooperation in educating Montenegrin cadets at the Macedonian Military and the flying training of members of the air force of the two armies was notified.

Nikolic briefed Filipovic about the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Defense, including the adoption of the Strategic Defense Review and the activities deriving from this document, the Ministry of Defense said Saturday in a press release.

The Montenegrin delegation visited the Aviation Brigade to get familiar with its mission and tasks and attended the ceremony of the Day of High Guests at the Summer Camp 2018. lk/13:45

###

