Skopje Summer 2018: Evening of French classical music

Skopje, 8 July 2018 (MIA) – French cellist Frederique Legrand, accompanied by pianist Marija Vrskova and violinist Marko Pop Ristov, will give a concert late Sunday at Museum of the City of Skopje within the 2018 Skopje Summer.

The concert, dubbed ‘Evening of French Classical Music’ will offer compositions of Claude Debussy, Francois Couperin, Francis Poulenc…

Having started playing the piano at the age of 3, Frederique went on to complete her diploma at the Valenciennes Conservatoire, to obtain Bachelor of Music Degree from the Royal College of Music, under the instruction of Alexander Boyarsky, and in 2009, to finish her Masters Degree at the Royal College. lk/11:43

