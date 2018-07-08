Zaev-Keqiang: Creating conditions for fostering economic cooperation

Skopje, 8 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had a meeting with Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the sidelines of the 7th Summit of Heads of Government of Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) and China (16+1), which took place yesterday in Sofia.

PM Zaev extended gratitude for China’s continuous support of Macedonia since its independence, saying that official Skopje would keep supporting the One-China policy, the government said Sunday in a press release.

‘We wish to open perspectives for bolstering the economic cooperation with China and cooperate in projects contributing to the infrastructural, economic development of our country,’ Zaev told Keqiang.

In this respect Zaev highlighted China’s support for speeding up the construction of the two highways – Kicevo-Ohrid and Miladinovci – Stip.

He also notified that the process for establishing free visa regime between the two countries was nearing completion. The visa-free travel, Zaev said, will boost the flow and communication of the citizens of both countries, which will foster the bilateral cooperation in the tourism, culture…

The Chinese PM commended the activities of Macedonia’s government for accelerating the country’s economic development.

China would keep supporting Macedonia, Keqiang said. He underlined the significance of advancing the bilateral cooperation, considering the fact that both China and Macedonia are committed to economic development that should improve the living standard of citizens. lk/12:22

###

