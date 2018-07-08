Majority of Macedonian citizens will ‘yes’ for the country’s future - DM Sekerinska

Skopje, 8 July 2018 (MIA) – I am certain that the majority of citizens will vote ‘for’ the Macedonian identity, ‘for’ the Macedonian future, ‘for’ the EU and NATO membership, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerisnska says in a Sunday’s interview of Radio Free Europe.

We have a historic opportunity, but also bear a historic responsibility, she says, pointing out the approach of all political parties to the (name deal) referendum is more important than the qualification of the process, namely whether it will be mandatory or advisory.

Sekerisnska expects for the error made in 2008 to be corrected at upcoming NATO summit.

‘Let’s take now what our country dropped out of its hands 10 years ago, use it and provide a new opportunity for Macedonia. The invitation to NATO membership opens brief, rather intensive process, but it results in realizing one of the two strategic goals of this country - full membership in the most powerful alliance in the world,’ Sekerisnka says. lk/15:04

