Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader again calls for amnesty of those involved in parliament violent incidents
- Sunday, July 08, 2018 4:52 PM
Strumica, 8 July 2018 (MIA) – Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski reaffirmed Sunday his party’s demand for granting amnesty to those involved in the violent incidents at Macedonian Parliament on 27 April 2016.
The political revanchism, divisions must come to end, and therefore the amnesty is needed for Macedonia to move forward, Mickoski told reporters after a protesting march in Strumica, organized by VMRO-DPMNE against 'the government’s disastrous policies and sale of Macedonia’s national interests'. lk/16:49
