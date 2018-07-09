Sekerinska, Qingli praise 'excellent' Macedonia-China defense cooperation

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska met Monday in Skopje with Zhang Qingli, Vice-Chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The two interlocutors reaffirmed the excellent relations between the two countries and nations, based on mutual trust and respect, the MoD said in a press release.

Minister Sekerinska welcomed the cooperation fostered by Macedonia and China in the field of economy, culture, education, and welcomed the 16+1 initiative calling it 'a positive example' of a big country and economy playing a role so as to strengthen regional cooperation. She also thanked for China's contribution to the sphere of defense.

Moreover, Sekerinska extended gratitude for the support of the Chinese embassy and the favorable cooperation established with the Ambassador and military attache, stated the press release.

Qingli praised 'the dynamic of development and positive changes in the Macedonian society' and 'the commitment of the government to improving the standards for living of the citizens in the country. He also informed his hosts about the measures taken by China to tackle poverty and to achieve swift growth of the economy.

He pledged to make efforts to further enhance cooperation in all fields, most notably in economy, culture and tourism, and thanked for the growing cooperation between the countries as regards defense. The Chinese top official welcomed the 16+1 initiative and the outcome of the latest meeting in Sofia, where PM Zoran Zaev met with the Premier of China, Li Keqiang, said the press release. ba/12:37

