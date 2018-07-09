Consumer and retail price indexes increased in June: statistics

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - The Consumer Price Index in June 2018, in comparison with June 2017, increased by 1.4%, while the Retail Price Index increased by 2.8%, State Statistical Office informs Monday.

The Consumer Price Index in June 2018, in comparison with the previous month, was 100.0, while the Retail Price index was 100.2.

The Consumer Price Index in June 2018, in comparison with the previous month, remained at the same level, but there were movements in the prices in some subgroups.

An increase of the Consumer Price Index in June 2018, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled fruit by 4.8%, frozen fruit, dry fruit and nuts by 0.4%, yoghurt, frozen vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 0.3%, cheese and curd, preserved fruit and fruit-based products, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery and food products n.e.c. by 0.2%.

In June 2018, there was also an increase of the indices of liquid fuels for households by 4.8%, accommodation services by 3.7%, liquid fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment, cultural services by 3.5%, package holidays by 2.8%, gas for households by 2.6%, paramedical services by 2.2%, dental services by 1.8%, games, toys and hobbies by 1.6%, cleaning and maintenance of the dwelling by 1.1%, water supply and miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling by 0.6% and footwear by 0.4%.

A decrease in the Consumer Price Index in June 2018, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 6.7%, potatoes by 2.2%, fish and seafood, oils and fats by 0.5%.

In June, there was also a decrease of the indices of books by 11.3%, passenger transport by air by 5.0%, recording media by 4.4%, telephone and telefax equipment by 4.1%, hospital services by 1.7%, gardens, plants and flowers by 1.1%, small electric household appliances by 1.0%, information processing equipment by 0.8%, photographic and cinematographic equipment and optical instruments by 0.6%, major household appliances, personal care by 0.5%, equipment for reception, recording and reproduction of sound and picture by 0.4%, materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling and medicines by 0.2%. sk/13:43

