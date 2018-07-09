Sekerinska: It would be foolish to miss our second chance for NATO

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and National Coordinator for NATO Stevo Pendarovski told a news conference Monday that Macedonia can count on the support of all 29 member-countries and can expect a NATO membership invitation at the upcoming Alliance Summit, which is 'a historic chance for us to make up for our failure in 2008'.



"The membership invitation is the first step, and the membership ratification by all member-countries is the last step," Sekerinska said.



"Somewhere in the middle are our own decisions – the referendum, the changes to the Constitution, etc. But this first step will let us know we have solved the problem we couldn't overcome ten years ago.



"We will show that Macedonia can take on responsibilities as a member and can be a reliable partner of the Alliance."

Pendarovski said Macedonia could expect the membership invitation on July 11, whereas the procedure to follow was the standard one established for any country upon accession.



The NATO Secretary General is to extend the formal invitation to the Government, Pendarovski added, and the Government is to respond with a letter accepting the obligations.

Brief negotiations about matters of legal and military nature should follow, after which the protocol of accession to the Washington Treaty can begin. Next comes the ratification procedure, which is specific to each member-country.



"After ratifications begin," Pendarovski said, "Macedonia can take part in every forum as a non-voting de facto member."



Only after the U.S. State Department has received the ratifications by all member-countries along with the one by the U.S. Senate, Pendarovski added, can Macedonia expect to become a full member of NATO.



"This is standard NATO procedure," Minister Sekerinska told the press. "Twenty-nine member-countries need to ratify the agreement. One of them is Greece, which has clearly stated it would ratify the bilateral agreement as soon as we finish the procedure. There is no additional political message Greece is sending us."



Asked about possible problems related to the referendum, Sekerinska pointed out that the goal was to receive a NATO membership invitation.



"We have a chance to fix the mistake from 2008," she said, "and we will fix it on July 11 and 12.



"But this doesn't prevent us from making new mistakes that can cause problems later.



"Our goal is to receive a NATO membership invitation and become an Alliance member quickly and efficiently.



"This, however, will depend on the Government and the opposition, but most of all on the citizens who will have the final say."



Sekerinska added that the Parliamentary majority in Greece supports the Agreement and will ratify Macedonia's NATO membership.



"We can't know what the situation will be like after their elections," Sekerinska said. "That's why we are calling on all political parties in the country not to miss the second chance our country has been given."



According to Sekerinska, it would be foolish to obstruct this process by not forming a State Election Commission, i.e., 'running from the referendum this way.'



"We hope that reason will prevail," Sekerinska said, "because it would be a historic responsibility if anyone were to block this process." mr/16:09

