Speaker Xhaferi meets Chinese high-ranking official Qingli

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi held talks Monday with a delegation, led by Zhang Qingli, Vice-Chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in which they praised the countries' relations as being 'cordial and based on mutual respect.'

"The visit takes place in the year that marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Xhaferi called the bilateral relations cordial, open and based on mutual respect. The excellent political relations have been laying an important foundation for establishing higher forms of cooperation in the area of science, education, defense, agriculture, tourism, health and medicine, culture, etc," said the Speaker's office.

As regards the 16+1 Warsaw Initiative, Xhaferi said it was of great importance for tangible and concrete projects contributing to better regional connectivity and improved cooperation aimed at accelerated economic development.

As part of the initiative, Xhaferi mentioned the Center of Culture in Skopje that aims at bolstering and enriching cultural cooperation amongst 16 countries in Central and Eastern Europe and China.

Calling the relations between the countries 'profoundly cordial', Chinese top official Qingli praised them for becoming stronger through cooperation in different spheres. The goal, he said, is to exhaust potentials for economic relations in order to result in growing investments and increasing exchange of goods.

According to Qingli, the 16+1 initiative to expand the cooperation of China with 11 EU members and 5 Balkan countries is complementary with China's cooperation with the European Union. ba/15:59

