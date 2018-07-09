Draft-law on amnesty regarding April 27 events filed in Parliament

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - United Macedonia party filed Monday a draft-law on amnesty regarding the events in Parliament on 27 April 2017.

"We are filing the draft-law to the Parliament and VMRO-DPMNE," said Dragan Ugrinoski of United Macedonia and president of Macedonian association of patriots 'Tvrdokorni'.

He voiced expectation that VMRO-DPMNE MPs will launch the legislative procedure in line with the Parliament's Rules of Procedures.

The law urges for the full exemption from criminal persecution of the people who stormed the Parliament on 27 April 2017.

"We expect MPs and their leaders to demonstrate statehood capacity and leadership, towards overcoming divisions among people and parties," stressed Ugrinoski. ik/16:22

