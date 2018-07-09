Macedonia to receive NATO membership invitation: ambassador

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will receive the NATO membership invitation at the coming Alliance summit in Brussels and the accession process will be duly completed, said Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo at Monday's meeting with Minister for the Diaspora Edmond Ademi.

Ambassador Romeo showed interest for the Government's activities regarding the country's Euro-Atlantic integration, expressing Italy's full support to the process, Ademi's Office said in a press release.

Ademi briefed Romeo on the national strategy and the basic pillars of cooperation with the diaspora.

Taking into consideration the numerous Macedonian diaspora in Italy, interlocutors agreed this is an excellent opportunity to build bridges of cooperation in many areas, primarily in the fields of economy, culture, education and investments.

Ademi and Romeo also referred to current developments in the region and the globe, reads the press release. ik/17:15

