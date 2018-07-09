FM Dimitrov: Ultimate goal is European values
- Monday, July 09, 2018 7:39 PM
London, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - The first big promise of the incumbent Government last year was to bring Macedonia into Europe. The ultimate goal is for the country to become a true European country of values such as media freedom, independent judiciary, active civil society, responsible politicians, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told a Q&A session "The Future of the Berlin Process" within the Western Balkans Summit in London on Monday.
"We need to focus and work on this. In the first week of the government's term we decided not to use the taxpayer's money for marketing purposes, resulting in an complete shift of the media market," said FM Dimitrov.
He added that the rule of law needs time and does not depend solely on the Government, but also on judges possessing integrity, independent judiciary, the Parliament etc.
"Some of these things need time, but political will is key and we have this," stressed Dimitrov.
According to him, Macedonia cannot be successful without a successful region, while the name agreement represents an enormous opportunity for the area. ik/19:33
