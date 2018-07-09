Zaev-Smith: Citizens to verify policies that opened EU and NATO doors

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia has been acknowledged by receiving a date for the EU accession talks and the announced invitation for the country to join NATO as its 30th member as a result of its fresh values in the neighboring and regional policies, said Westminster Foundation for Democracy CEO Anthony Smith at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in London on Monday.

Smith said Macedonia has made an exceptional progress over the past year, highlighting the brave moves by the Government in signing the Bulgaria Friendship Treaty and especially the name agreement and the strategic partnership with Greece, the Government said in a press release.

Smith and Zaev agreed at the meeting held on the sidelines of the Western Balkans Summit that Macedonian citizens will verify the policies, which have opened the doors of EU and NATO, at the coming referendum.

PM Zaev stressed that enhancement of parliamentary democracy, democratization of political parties, and strengthening of institutions are of exceptional importance for the reforms that should be encircled by the opening of the EU accession chapters in June of next year.

Zaev also emphasized the contribution of the WFD office in Macedonia, which has implemented important projects over the past decade, aimed at strengthening of the Parliament's capacities, enhancement of parliamentary democracy and the democratization of political parties. ik/19:50

