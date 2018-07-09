MEP Kouloglou expects positive outcome of referendum and Greek parliament vote

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Stelios Kouloglou expects a positive outcome of the coming referendum in Macedonia and the name agreement's ratification in the Greek parliament.

"We must solve the issue, look towards the future not the past. I hope there will be a clear majority in your country to close this issue. It is up to citizens to decide. It is foolish for two countries that do not have any territorial pretensions, misunderstandings and open issues to foster tension for 27 years," MEP Kouloglou told Telma TV on Monday.

According to him, the name agreement is fair for both sides and no one has been humiliated, while the fact that nationalists label it as treason shows that the deal is good.

"The agreement is neither blackmail nor humiliation. Greece could have easily continued with the existing situation but demonstrated the will to solve the problem. This is the essence of the agreement. Greece did not want to humiliate the other side, because if one of the parties is humiliated, the agreement will not last long," explains Kouloglou.

Regarding the agreement's ratification by Greece, he expects reactions from nationalists, the far-right and opposition parties.

"Yes, the opposition is there, but the agreement will be endorsed by the parliament, no doubt about it," underlines the MEP Kouloglou. ik/21:32

###

