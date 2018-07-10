Macedonia named partner country of agriculture fair in Slovenia

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - Ajvar, the spicy vegetable relish lutenica, traditional sheep milk cheese, organic food and bottled wine are only some of the products that Macedonia will promote at the upcoming International Agriculture & Food Fair (AGRA) in the Slovenian town of Gornja Radgona.

Being named country partner of the fair, Macedonia this year will take up a central point at the fair, namely a 140-square meter stand.

Macedonia will also focus on promoting tourism and its investment opportunities, according to Minister of Agriculture Ljupco Nikolovski.

"All institutional capacities have been engaged for the promotion of Macedonia to be successful, we've also secured the support of the prime minister. The Ministry covers the costs for the stand set up at the center of the fair's premises," stated Nikolovski.

Milan Jazbec, Slovenia's Ambassador, expressed satisfaction with Macedonia being AGRA's partner, after last year's partner China.

"Macedonia will be the country in focus. This is yet another confirmation of our deep cooperation and friendship lasting for over one hundred years," Jazbec said.

The 2018 international fair in Slovenia, running from Aug. 25 until Aug. 30, will put an emphasis on young farmers, their inclusion into agro-business, innovations, digitization, smart IT solutions, modern mechanization and production sustainability.

AGRA will feature conferences, lectures and roundtable debates. It will bring together over 1,800 exhibitors from 36 countries. Its events will be covered by more than 200 journalists.

It is estimated that AGRA 2018 will attract some 120,000 visitors.

The fair traditionally is declared open by the President of Slovenia at a ceremony attended by ministers and ministerial delegations from Central and Eastern Europe and the European Union. ba/13:43

