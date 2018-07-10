Around 500 Roma children do not attend school in Suto Orizari: research

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - A total of 482 Roma children do not attend classes in the two primary schools in Skopje’s municipality of Suto Orizari, show results of the research conducted during the period May-June 2018 by Association “24 Vakti” within the project “Inclusion through mobilization.”

According to the research, the period from first to fifth grade is most critical, when most Roma children drop-out of school.

“There are several reasons for dropping-out of primary school pupils, as internal and external migrations and socio-economic situation of the Roma, Sali Memed,” project coordinator said prior to the start of Tuesday’s presentation of research results.

The highest percentage is 16-year-olds who drop-out educational process, followed by 15-year-old and 14 year-old pupils. The analysis made based on research states that it cannot be expected 14-year-olds with completed second or third grade to return to school together with the eight-year-old pupils. Due to this it is necessary to create special programmes within regular education that can enable these children to pass to higher classes. sk/13:38



