МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 

Migrants from Pakistan found in vehicle near Stobi site

Tuesday, July 10, 2018  1:22 PM

Migrants from Pakistan found in vehicle near Stobi site

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - Police found 25 illegal migrants from Pakistan in a cargo vehicle near archaeological site Stobi on Tuesday morning.

Police officers stopped a vehicle Renault Master at the old Negotino-Gradsko road, but the driver immediately fled the scene.

The vehicle and the migrants have been transferred to the Negotino police station for further processing.

A search for the driver is underway.. ik/13:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/7/2018 12:35:17 PM Police chiefs to colaborate better along Balkan migrant route
4/16/2018 11:23:44 AM Migrants found in cargo train at Tabanovce crossing
10/22/2017 2:36:22 PM Border police find 13 migrants in truck
10/9/2017 12:40:58 PM Police find 14 Pakistani migrants at gas station
11/19/2016 1:58:12 PM Two detained for migrant smuggling
Top