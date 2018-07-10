Migrants from Pakistan found in vehicle near Stobi site
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:22 PM
Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - Police found 25 illegal migrants from Pakistan in a cargo vehicle near archaeological site Stobi on Tuesday morning.
Police officers stopped a vehicle Renault Master at the old Negotino-Gradsko road, but the driver immediately fled the scene.
The vehicle and the migrants have been transferred to the Negotino police station for further processing.
A search for the driver is underway.. ik/13:21
###
