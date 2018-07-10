Macedonian Philharmonic's next concert season to offer variety of 'High Vibrations'

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Philharmonic has announced its 2018-2019 concert season, titled 'High Vibrations.'

Trombonist Viktor Ilieski, the General Manager of the Philharmonic, held a press conference Tuesday to present the concert season, which will offer a rich variety of performances by international and local musicians.

The opening concert, 'A New Morning,' will be held on September 27 and conducted by Argentine-born Israeli Maestro Yeruham Scharovsky.

Featuring French pianist Lucas Debargue as a soloist, the Philharmonic will perform Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16 by Sergei Prokofiev.

The orchestra will also perform the Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14 by Hector Berlioz.

The second concert of the season, 'Harmonia Mundi,' is scheduled for October 12. It will feature soloist Gjorgji Cincievski from Macedonia on contrabass.

Under the direction of Bulgarian conductor and composer Emil Tabakov, the orchestra will perform Tabakov's Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra as well as The Planets, Op. 32, the seven-movement orchestral suite by the English composer Gustav Holst.

'Fight, Hope, Victory' is the title of the season's third concert, to be presented under the baton of Austrian conductor Gustav Kuhn on October 19.

Featuring soloists Sophie Gordeladze from Georgia (soprano), Marta Lotti from Italy (mezzo-soprano), George Vincent Humphrey from Colorado, USA (tenor), and Michael Kupfer-Radecky from Germany (bass-baritone), as well as the Svetoslav Obretenov Philharmonic Choir from Bulgaria and the ProArs Choir from Macedonia, the orchestra will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125.

Events planned for the upcoming concert season include 'Russian Game,' New York Philharmonic's Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi-led performance of Henri Tomasi's Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra on November 15; 'Music on the Screen,' directed by British conductor Timothy Redmond on November 29, and 'Sea Waves' featuring English conductor Rumon Gamba and German cellist Daniel Müller-Schott performing the Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Op. 107 by Dmitri Shostakovich on December 6.

The full schedule of the Macedonian Philharmonic's 2018-2019 concert season is available at its official website www.filharmonija.mk. mr/15:54

###

