Refrain from hate speech, inciting intolerance, urges PM Zaev

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday calls for refraining from hate speech and from inciting intolerance following the death of a 21-year old man in Skopje, who was beaten on June 29 by three men at a bus station in the capital.

"Hatred and violence have no place in Macedonia, they in fact make irreparable damage to our future and to our youth. I call on everyone to refrain from hate speech and from inciting intolerance. By doing so, we will give the institutions a chance to perform their job, for which they are paid by taxpayers," Zaev wrote in a post on Facebook.

Justice and tolerance in the society, he adds, are our common goals. "Let us invest ourselves, fully and responsibly, to fulfill these goals," Zaev says extending condolences to the family of the Skopje native.

Nikola Sazdovski succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning after days of being in coma.

Speaking to the press, a police spokesman said 'a bully is a bully regardless of their ethnic background.'

"There are laws in this country, rule of law functions and the perpetrators will be brought before justice," spokesman Toni Angelovski said urging for an end 'to seeing things through the prism of ethnicity.'

Two of the three attackers were arrested before being put in detention. One man is still at large. ba/14:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.