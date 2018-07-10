'Historic' deal requires responsibility to do the right thing, Dimitrov tells ANA-MPA

Athens, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - We can’t change our geography, we can’t change our history, but we can work together to create our common future, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov says in a statement to a Greek news agency.

According to him, the name agreement has created historic crossroads that requires historic responsibility to do the right thing by all those involved.

Dimitrov also adds that he concurs with the EU's foreign policy chief, who has called the deal between Athens and Skopje a 'historic step', MIA Athens correspondent reports.

"I think there is nothing more natural for our two nations than to be really close. I think this unlocks a huge potential. We can’t change our geography, we can’t change our history, but we can work together to create our common future," FM Dimitrov tells ANA-MPA.

He further explains that the agreement is in fact a compromise 'so we have unhappy people on both sides.' "But I think we've created a piece of Europe in our part of the Balkans," notes Dimitrov.

Asked whether the Macedonian government had settled differences with the opposition, he stresses the need to "focus on the country".

"I think if we all focus on the country, and because it’s a historic crossroads, it takes a historic responsibility to do the right thing. To think about the country, less about the party or our own political futures and we are going to be able to do this," says the Macedonian Minister. ba/17:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.