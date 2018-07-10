PM Zaev’s activities at Western Balkans Summit in London

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian government delegation, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev kicked off Tuesday its activities within the central part of the Western Balkan Summit in London.

The gathering began with a reception of UK Prime Minister Theresa May for delegations of the Berlin Process and EU member-states.

PM Zaev attended a working lunch of the CEOs of the European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, representatives of the Regional Cooperation Council and the Regional Youth Cooperation Office. The EU and Western Balkan leaders reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the economic cooperation within the region, the government said in a press release.

Zaev was also invited to address panel ‘Foreign Policy, Bilateral Disputes and Legacy Issues’, as well as to take part at a plenary session chaired by British PM May, who will present plans for the Warsaw Summit in 2019. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn are scheduled to address the session on topic - the Future of the Berlin Process.

The London summit is held in the framework of the Berlin Process, an initiative aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans. Since the launch of the initiative in Berlin in 2014, summits have taken place in Vienna (2015), Paris (2016) and Trieste (2017). lk/16:48

