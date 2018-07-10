Macedonian national arrested in Italy on suspicion of terrorism
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:54 PM
Rome, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - Italian security police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old Macedonian national, Agim Miftarov, on suspicion of terror offences.
They said he had been training to carry out "imminent" terrorist action, Italian media reported.
"The danger was imminent and concrete", said a preliminary investigation judge.
A search of his home turned up drones, military clothing and a cellphone containing jihadist propaganda, and searches on self-training methods, as well as the use of armed commercial drones and the making of DIY taser guns.
Miftarov worked as a lumberjack and lived in an apartment at Tolfa near Viterbo. lk/17:51
