France shows support for implementation of name deal at London summit
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 7:11 PM
Skopje, 10 June 2018 (MIA) - France fully supports the implementation of the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia over the latter's name, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has conveyed to his interlocutors at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in London, as part of the Berlin Process.
Minister Le Drian is representing the President of France at the summit of eight EU countries (Germany, Austria, Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, the UK) and six Western Balkan countries, reads a statement of a spokesperson of France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
France in 2016 hosted the summit of the Berlin Process, two years after it was initiated.
"The political dialogue established between the EU members and the Western Balkan countries, as well as the projects aimed at accelerating economic exchanges, supporting the youth and settling bilateral disputes, has contributed to sustainable stabilization, economic and social development and to bringing the region closer to Europe," the French Minister has stated.
Moreover, he has reiterated France's support to reconciliation in the Western Balkans, especially through the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO), established by the model of the French-German Youth Office (FGYO), states the press release. ba/19:09
