PM Zaev: Skopje-Athens deal – new model of establishing friendship between countries

Skopje 10 July 2018 (MIA) – Skopje-Athens name, strategic partnership deal is the best contribution to new models of behavior for establishing friendships, relations between politicians and states, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday at the panel ‘Foreign Policy, Bilateral Disputes and Legacy Issues’, being held within the the Western Balkan Summit in London.

This deal put an end to long-standing differences that burdened the neighborly relations, Zaev said, pointing out that he, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, the Foreign Ministers of both countries, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias respectively, members of governments, with the support of United Nations, the European Union and strategic partners, took decisive steps to come to a dignified, mutually acceptable solution to the matter.

He extended gratitude to the leaders of EU members and Western Balkan states for their continuous support of the name negotiating process, the government said in a press release.

PM Zaev called on Western Balkans countries to unite over the regional cooperation and the fact that history ‘is an important part of our identities, but can never take the place of our future.’

EU, Western Balkan leaders taking part in the panel unanimously concluded that the courage of PMs Zaev and Tsipras represented a model for resolving the most complex bilateral issues. They also affirmed their readiness to support the implementation of Skopje-Athens name deal.

The panel was chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who invited PMs Zaev and Tsipras for a separate photo session in a gesture of recognition of their efforts to reach an agreement on the name issue, signed on 17 June in Prespa.

The London summit is held in the framework of the Berlin Process, an initiative aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans. Since the launch of the initiative in Berlin in 2014, summits have taken place in Vienna (2015), Paris (2016) and Trieste (2017). lk/19:16

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.