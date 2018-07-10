PM Zaev: London Summit recognizes Macedonia as foreign policy leader in Western Balkans

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – The Western Balkan Summit in London gave recognition to Macedonia over the deal on settling Skopje-Athens name dispute and obtaining a date for the EU accession talks, declaring the country for the region’s leader from the aspect of foreign policy, bilateral disputes and legacy issues, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Tuesday.

‘The manner in which our country has settled open issues with all of its neighbors is a model of successful story being commended by the entire democratic world, especially by our neighbors and EU partners,’ Zaev said.

The summit in London, Zaev said, was a respectable gathering, focused this year on the regional economic cooperation, as part of EU accession processes, foreign policy, bilateral disputes and legacy issues, as well on security and migration challenges.

Today’s event has reaffirmed the commitment of all countries in the region to share the European values in terms of inter-connectivity and cooperation, Zaev said.

The countries of the region agreed to take part in all endeavors for making Europe stronger in political, economic and security aspects, he said.

‘Macedonia’s government is focused to ensure stable, inspiring environment, and be a credible partner in the business initiatives being launched at these meetings,’ the PM said.

He notified the expected NATO invitation for Macedonia’s accession as an element for a motivating business environment. lk/20:43

