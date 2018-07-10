Peaceful gathering in honor of deceased football fan

Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – People gathered in silence Thursday in front of the Parliament building in Skopje to pay their respects to Nikola Sazdovski (21), who succumbed to injuries of physical attack.

Citizens lit candles and for the deceased, a member of the football fan group, who 10 days ago was attacked by three boys at a bus station in Skopje.

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Kristijan Mickoski, accompanied by fellow party members, also joined the gathering. lk/21:43

