EC to support Macedonia’s reforms, successful organization of referendum, Mogherini tells Zaev
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 10:00 PM
Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission will support Macedonia in the new reform stage and the organization of a successful referendum on Skopje-Athens name deal, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, being held at the sidelines of the Western Balkan Summit in London.
Mogherini also extended congratulations to Zaev on the European Commission decision to set a date for opening of Macedonia accession talks and once again commended the country’s reform progress and the courage for reaching a deal with Greece.
Zaev on his part briefed Mogherini about the ongoing preparations for organizing the referendum, the government said in a press release. lk/21:59
###
