PM Zaev invites citizens to celebrate NATO membership invitation on Saturday

Brussels, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has invited citizens to join a celebration of the NATO membership invitation this Saturday.

"As of today, Macedonia is moving forward and the citizens have achieved a great success. Congratulations to Macedonia. NATO has decided to invite the country to join as its 30. member. We have received the invitation to become an ally to the most powerful alliance in the world. This is an invitation for full-fledged membership in the biggest alliance for peace and security on the international stage. We have achieved our common strategic objectives, our dreams and hopes. Let's continue to work towards our next big decision when we will have to say 'yes' again to our future. I invite you to join us on Saturday, June 14, in 15 cities across Macedonia, for music events congratulating ourselves on moving forward. Macedonia is joining NATO and moves towards the EU," PM Zaev told reporters upon arrival at the second day of the NATO summit in Brussels.

He added that the country's decades-long strategic goals are being fulfilled.

"The NATO invitation and the EU accession talks date represent the fulfillment of our strategic objectives and decades-long dreams as a nation. I am convinced that citizens will strongly support this future because we deserve it. I am convinced that citizens will send a serious message at the coming referendum. I believe that citizens are the biggest champions of Macedonia's future in NATO and EU," said Zaev.

He was also quizzed about messages coming from world leaders at yesterday's dinner with NATO member-states.

"These are people who lead the world, President Trump, Chancellor Merkel, President Macron...I am fortunate enough to have experienced this moment when I see all these leaders happy for Macedonia. They all came and extended their congratulations, wishing for success, offering support. I am happy to be the prime minister during a time when Macedonia is experiencing magnificent things," stressed Zaev. ik/11:55

