No conditions acceptable for appointment of new SEC members: minister

Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - The appointment of new members of the State Election Commission (SEC) should never depend on any packages or laws, because an impasse in setting up the commission could cause problems to organize the (name) referendum, Renata Deskoska said Thursday.

"I'm not involved in the negotiations, thus I cannot say what the opposition is using to condition the process. However, the appointment of SEC members should not be put into package alongside demands for amnesty, or conditions for some kind of technical, interim or any other Przino-style government, because we need institutions that function properly especially in the eve of the name referendum," the Minister of Justice told reporters in Skopje, where she addressed a round-table on the model of financing of political parties in Macedonia.

According to Minister Deskoska, any deadlock preventing the SEC from being completed could be the reason leaving not enough time for the new members to conduct properly all the necessary activities ahead of the referendum. ba/14:04

