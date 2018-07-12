Ahmeti: Our dream Macedonia to join NATO comes true

Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - I am very pleased to extend my greetings to all citizens in the Republic of Macedonia for receiving NATO membership invitation, which represents significantly great and important achievement in regard to safe future of our country, said Ali Ahmeti, leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) in Thursday’s press statement.

The Euro-Atlantic integration was the roadmap of our political and social activity since the very beginning of our activity, but at the same time our consistent commitment towards realization of this strive, whereat the entire time we were unambiguously focused on this goal that resulted in mutual success.

The full integration of our country, but also of the region in the NATO, makes our freedom complete, provides security, stability, sustainable peace, good inter-ethnic relations, economic development and social well-being.

The accomplishments in this year that ensure equality and Euro-Atlantic integration are strives of all citizens and political parties in the country, that’s why we should all work together to successfully wrap up this process.

This dream of our citizens, which comes true requires from us to be united for the Euro-Atlantic Macedonia, Ahmeti said in DUI's press statement. sk/14:41

