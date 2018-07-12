Opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs set to vote in favor of Declaration on Macedonia’s NATO membership

Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – The opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs will vote in favor of a declaration on supporting Macedonia’s NATO membership, proposed by the defense and security committee.

‘VMRO-DPMNE has always supported declarations in support of Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership,’ party’s MP Dragan Danev said.

He reminded that the first declaration on Macedonia’s NATO membership in 1993 was endorsed by all of MPs at that period. lk/15:24

